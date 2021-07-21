Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Camtek worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 1,818.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

