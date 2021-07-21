Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 179.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,281 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $113,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,977,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,370. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

