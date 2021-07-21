Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.44. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

