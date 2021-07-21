Canadian National Railway Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.
Shares of CNR stock opened at C$129.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.72. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
