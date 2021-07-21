Canadian National Railway Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$129.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.72. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.15.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

