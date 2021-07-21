Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.52.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$39.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,167,143.84. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total value of C$547,524.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,517,055.65. Insiders have sold a total of 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

