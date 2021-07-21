Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.