Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion.
TSE CP opened at C$91.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$110.84. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$71.78 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
