Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$321.82.

TSE CP opened at C$91.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$110.84. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$71.78 and a 12 month high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

