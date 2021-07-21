Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $284,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,128.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,175,561 shares of company stock worth $24,293,382. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

