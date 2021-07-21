Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTPYU. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

RTPYU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 71,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.