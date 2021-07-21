Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $68.72 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618,872 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies comprises 2.7% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $68,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 27,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,322. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.