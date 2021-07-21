Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,000. Gores Guggenheim comprises about 1.0% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGPIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 219,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.