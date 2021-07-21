Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after buying an additional 766,639 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after buying an additional 633,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.