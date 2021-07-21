Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3,633.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

SLB stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

