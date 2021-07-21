Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 285 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,910,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,652,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 504,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.