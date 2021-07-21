Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,319 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after purchasing an additional 496,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 22,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,359. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

