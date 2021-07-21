Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 375.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,122. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.50 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.77.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

