Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.39. 963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.39. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.