Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 88,557 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000. Sonic Automotive comprises 1.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Sonic Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

SAH stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.99. 2,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

