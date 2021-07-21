Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566,742 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 443,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,223. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,818,138 shares of company stock valued at $131,212,663 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.