Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $3.55 Million Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.63. 438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

