Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPX. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

TSE CPX traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.12. 97,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.19. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$26.78 and a 1-year high of C$42.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.9095338 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

