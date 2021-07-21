Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 188,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the period.

IBMP stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15.

