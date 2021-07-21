Captrust Financial Advisors Has $693,000 Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $135,442,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,762,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,384,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $227.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.