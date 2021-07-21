Captrust Financial Advisors Has $716,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 407.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

