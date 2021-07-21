Captrust Financial Advisors Has $871,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 154.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $52,108,254. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

