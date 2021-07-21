Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $767,000 in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HERAU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HERAU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.