Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 6,768 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 216.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34.

