Cara Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,299 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,149% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $639.64 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.