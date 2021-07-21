Cardano (ADA) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Cardano has a market cap of $37.18 billion and approximately $2.06 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00051473 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002387 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00032667 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00235536 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00033360 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005621 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

