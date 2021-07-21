Carry (CRE) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $57.38 million and approximately $34.56 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00025861 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,792,976 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

