Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cars.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $864.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

