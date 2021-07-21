Caxton Associates LP Has $539,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3,104.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $5,208,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $9,054,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $374.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

