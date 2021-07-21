Caxton Associates LP Makes New $595,000 Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,688 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

