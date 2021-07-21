Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

