Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 14,534 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.