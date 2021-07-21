Caxton Associates LP Takes $545,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $132,978,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $255.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

