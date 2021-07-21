Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.33 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $52,108,254. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

