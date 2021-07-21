Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Gentex by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

