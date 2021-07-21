Ccore Hits Market Cap of $14,908.43 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $14,908.43 and approximately $65.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

