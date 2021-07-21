CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $85,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $419,725.00. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,895 shares of company stock worth $2,809,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

