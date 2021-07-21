Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE CDR opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

