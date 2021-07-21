Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celanese stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Also, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

