Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $117.12 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Celer Network has a market cap of $117.12 million and approximately $27.73 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012503 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00749353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

