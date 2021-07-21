Celo Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.71 million and $2.12 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013685 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.61 or 0.00802363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,689,275 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

