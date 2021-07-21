Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

