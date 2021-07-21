Centrality Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.82 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $96.82 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013511 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00781113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

