CF Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 28th

CF Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 28th. CF Acquisition Corp. V had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of CF Acquisition Corp. V’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFVU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $7,984,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $7,130,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

