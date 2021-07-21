CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives $116.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after buying an additional 226,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at $157,390,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in CGI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. 3,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,396. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

