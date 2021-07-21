ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $724.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post $724.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.00 million and the lowest is $721.30 million. ChampionX reported sales of $298.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ChampionX by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $3,320,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ChampionX by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ChampionX by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 945,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 144,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 34,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

