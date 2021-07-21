ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s current price.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 123,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,875 shares of company stock worth $1,468,386. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $53,400,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

